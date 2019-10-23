Home

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
Susan M. Kocanda

Susan M. Kocanda Obituary
Susan M. Kocanda; Dear Mama of Jack, Nate, and the late Abby; Beloved sister of Joe (Carol) and Barbie (Kenny) Piekarski; Cherished aunt of Jessica, Nicole, Sammy, and Logan; Sue was loved and will be missed by many friends that were more like family; Visitation Thursday October 24, 2019 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday October 25, 2019 9:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Terrence Church, 4300 W. 119th Place, Alsip, IL. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Private; For funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 23, 2019
