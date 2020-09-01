Susan M. "Sue" Kowalczyk (nee Devine) - beloved wife of the late Jerry; dear daughter of the late Margaret (nee Savage) and James Devine; devoted mother of Kathy (Ron), Jean (John), Judy (Tom), Jim (Claire), John (Katy), Kris (George), Patty, Mike (Diane), Steve, Jerry (Ann) and the late Joey; proud and cherished grandmother of Dominic (Katie), Faith, Tricia, Michael, Susan (Dave), Christopher (Katie), Vincent, John, Erin (Chaz), Rachel (Kevin), Jimmy, Colin, Jamie (Pete), Nicole (Jason), Kelly (Bryon), Emily (Zack), Kevin, George, Michael, Chrisitan, Hailey, Matthew, Stephenie, Joe, Jack, Sophie, Olivia, Jacob, Ava and the late Angelica; great grandmother of Traven, James, Charlie, Sam, Avery, Jackson, Nolan and Zackery; fond sister of Hugh (Elaine) and dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Sue's entire life was dedicated to taking care of her family; her children were everything to her and she will be dearly missed. Visitation Tuesday 3-8 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Hwy Park Ridge. Social distancing rules will be observed. Funeral Mass will be private for family only. Interment Maryhill. Info 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com