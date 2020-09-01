1/1
Susan M. Kowalczyk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan M. "Sue" Kowalczyk (nee Devine) - beloved wife of the late Jerry; dear daughter of the late Margaret (nee Savage) and James Devine; devoted mother of Kathy (Ron), Jean (John), Judy (Tom), Jim (Claire), John (Katy), Kris (George), Patty, Mike (Diane), Steve, Jerry (Ann) and the late Joey; proud and cherished grandmother of Dominic (Katie), Faith, Tricia, Michael, Susan (Dave), Christopher (Katie), Vincent, John, Erin (Chaz), Rachel (Kevin), Jimmy, Colin, Jamie (Pete), Nicole (Jason), Kelly (Bryon), Emily (Zack), Kevin, George, Michael, Chrisitan, Hailey, Matthew, Stephenie, Joe, Jack, Sophie, Olivia, Jacob, Ava and the late Angelica; great grandmother of Traven, James, Charlie, Sam, Avery, Jackson, Nolan and Zackery; fond sister of Hugh (Elaine) and dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Sue's entire life was dedicated to taking care of her family; her children were everything to her and she will be dearly missed. Visitation Tuesday 3-8 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Hwy Park Ridge. Social distancing rules will be observed. Funeral Mass will be private for family only. Interment Maryhill. Info 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 31, 2020
Heartfelt and prayerful condolences from the Chicago Police Chaplains. Mrs. Kowalczyk will be remembered at the next Police Mass.

In the meantime, may family and friends know the healing touch of our all-loving, all-merciful God! [Police Chaplains Ministry: www.ChicagoPCM.org or 312/738-7588]
~ ~ Fr. Dan Brandt, CPD Chaplain
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved