Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
Susan M. Lewis Obituary
Susan Lewis (nee Waliczek), Beloved Wife of Frank. Loving Mother of the late Matthew, Sean (Julie) and Kyle (Catherine) Lewis. Proud Grandmother of Sophia, Logan, Morgan, Catherine, and Madelyn. Cherished Daughter of the late Rosemary, nee Loughney, and the late Eugene "Lefty" Waliczek. Fond Sister of Helen Waliczek, Noreen (Randy) Aderman, and Ron Waliczek.

Visitation is Friday, August 23, 2019 from 3 PM to 9 PM at FORAN FUNERAL HOME 7300 W. Archer Ave.(55th street just west of Harlem). Visitation on Saturday at the funeral home from 8:15 AM until time of prayers at 9:15 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Daniel the Prophet Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Susan's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. For information 708-458-0208
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 22, 2019
