Susan M. Pump nee Zummo, age 65 of Wheaton. Formerly of Chicago. Loving mother of Sara (Nick) Allen and Douglas (Meagan) Pump. Beloved daughter of the late Margaret and Frank Zummo. Adoring grandmother of James "JJ", Carmella and Margaret. Dear sister of Frank Zummo. Loving cousin and friend of many. Please Omit Flowers. Family and friends to gather for a celebration of life Sunday, Dec. 22nd from 1PM to 4PM at River Park Moose Lodge 8601 Fullerton Ave., River Grove, IL 60171. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel (630) 293-5200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019