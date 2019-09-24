Home

Susan Marie (nee Frankenhoff) Cunningham, 55, died on Sept. 22, 2019. Born in Quincy, IL on March 30, 1964, and relocated to Chicagoland with husband, Patrick. She is mother to Erin, Molly, and the late Mary; daughter to Marydine (nee Tushaus) and Roger Frankenhoff; sister to Jim (Diane) Frankenhoff, Linda (John) Aichinger, John Frankenhoff, and Gretchen (Dennis) Mason; aunt to Erik, Kate, Matthew, Ashley, Sarah, and Emily; great-aunt to Colton. Visitation 10am until time of service, 1pm, on Thurs., Sept. 26 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Private interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance or Midwest Dachshund Rescue. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500. See full obit at hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 24 to Oct. 7, 2019
