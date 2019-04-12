|
Susan "Sue" Mary Lathus, 50, went to be with her Lord on March 28, 2019. Sue was born on April 27, 1968 in Evergreen Park, IL to Karl and Sharon Placek.Sue is survived by her husband, Vince Lathus; her sons, Michael, Vinnie, Karl, Kody, and Jake; her parents, Karl and Sharon Placek; her sisters Lynn and Kelly; her brother, Kenny and her grandchildren Hunter, Karter, Kaylee, and Wesley. She was proceded in death by her brother Karl.Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2-9pm, with a Celebration of Life service from 4-6pm at Manteno Church of the Nazarene, 698 N. Locust St, Manteno, IL
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2019