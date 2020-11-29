1/1
Susan N. Wittmer
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan N. Wittmer, (nee Plotkin) age 78, passed away Nov 22, 2020; beloved wife of the late Robert Wittmer for 28 years; loving mother of Ken (Teresa) Wittmer and Rick (Joanna) Wittmer; cherished Grandma of Emma, Tatum, Rachel, Samuel, Lucy, Devon, Robert and Gia; treasured aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was born Oct 20, 1942, to loving parents, the late Irving and Ethel (nee Fishman) Plotkin and was a loving sister of the late Howard Plotkin. She excelled in academics, graduated from Hershey High School at age 16 and then earned an undergraduate degree from DePaul University. During a summer internship at Hart Schaffner Marx she met the love of her life, Robert Wittmer. They were married in 1961 and raised a family in Downers Grove. She returned to school to obtain her Master's Degree in Psychology from George Williams College while raising her teenage sons. After graduating she worked for the Downers Grove Department of Health and Human Resources as a family psychologist specializing in helping adolescents and those struggling with substance abuse. Susan was an active athlete playing tennis into her late 60s. She was also a critical thinker enjoying bridge, reading, and crosswords puzzles her entire adult life. She loved live theatre from Broadway, Chicago, and local theaters. She loved the Lake Michigan beaches and her family will cherish the family summer trips taken with her. She was also a tireless volunteer. She taught ESL, served on the boards of the Downers Grove Little League Baseball and the Downers Grove Swim and Racquet Club. She was a long-time benefactor and volunteer for The Brookfield Zoo and member of the Downers Grove Chapter of the Infant Welfare Society. She passed her spirit of individualism, drive for success and passion for education on to her sons. Susan's family and many friends benefited from knowing her, will miss her deeply, and will never forget her. May her memory be an eternal blessing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brookfield Zoo, https://www.czs.org/Brookfield-ZOO/Home or the Downers Grove Chapter of the Infant Welfare Society, https://infantwelfaresocietyauxiliary.org/downers-grove. Services are private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved