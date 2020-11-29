Susan N. Wittmer, (nee Plotkin) age 78, passed away Nov 22, 2020; beloved wife of the late Robert Wittmer for 28 years; loving mother of Ken (Teresa) Wittmer and Rick (Joanna) Wittmer; cherished Grandma of Emma, Tatum, Rachel, Samuel, Lucy, Devon, Robert and Gia; treasured aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was born Oct 20, 1942, to loving parents, the late Irving and Ethel (nee Fishman) Plotkin and was a loving sister of the late Howard Plotkin. She excelled in academics, graduated from Hershey High School at age 16 and then earned an undergraduate degree from DePaul University. During a summer internship at Hart Schaffner Marx she met the love of her life, Robert Wittmer. They were married in 1961 and raised a family in Downers Grove. She returned to school to obtain her Master's Degree in Psychology from George Williams College while raising her teenage sons. After graduating she worked for the Downers Grove Department of Health and Human Resources as a family psychologist specializing in helping adolescents and those struggling with substance abuse. Susan was an active athlete playing tennis into her late 60s. She was also a critical thinker enjoying bridge, reading, and crosswords puzzles her entire adult life. She loved live theatre from Broadway, Chicago, and local theaters. She loved the Lake Michigan beaches and her family will cherish the family summer trips taken with her. She was also a tireless volunteer. She taught ESL, served on the boards of the Downers Grove Little League Baseball and the Downers Grove Swim and Racquet Club. She was a long-time benefactor and volunteer for The Brookfield Zoo and member of the Downers Grove Chapter of the Infant Welfare Society. She passed her spirit of individualism, drive for success and passion for education on to her sons. Susan's family and many friends benefited from knowing her, will miss her deeply, and will never forget her. May her memory be an eternal blessing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brookfield Zoo, https://www.czs.org/Brookfield-ZOO/Home
or the Downers Grove Chapter of the Infant Welfare Society, https://infantwelfaresocietyauxiliary.org/downers-grove
. Services are private.