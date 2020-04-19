|
Susan Masters Rose Ockerlund, 67, of Glenview, IL, passed away on Good Friday, April 10th. "Sue" was an incredible woman with a deep love for her five children and a passion for giving back. She was known for her spirited personality and go-getter mentality. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend to so many. Sue's many accomplishments began when she was just 17 years old attending Niles North High School. After being dubbed Miss Skokie, she went on to win the Miss North Side Competition of 1970. She continued on to college majoring in Business at the University of Illinois where she became a proud member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority and formed lifelong lasting friendships. After graduating, Sue jumped right into the workforce and became a Buyer for Marshall Field's in downtown Chicago. She then took time off to raise her children, but she didn't stop there. She started a gift basket business with two close friends called "Breakfast in Bed" which they ran together for 17 years. Her volunteer experience included: Juvenile Protection Association, GBS Booster Board, Women's Board for Catholic Charities, President of Arden Shore Home for Children, President of School District 31 PTC, President of Misericordia, and Board of Directors/Committee and Event Chair for Northshore University Healthcare System. She went back to work full time as a Development Manager for United Way and Executive Director of the Glenbrook High School Foundation.
Sue then dedicated the remainder of her life to being an outstanding and lucrative Development Director of National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Cook County North Suburbs. She put in the hard groundwork of raising awareness of mental illness while also providing support and resources for those affected by it. She coordinated many phenomenal events including a 5K walk and Gala every year. For one of those Galas, she teamed up with a well known Bears player and mental illness advocate to be a keynote speaker and it was a massive success. Sue loved so much about life. She loved antiquing, golfing, playing tennis, drinking tea, cooking, dogs and horses, botanic gardens, history, and reading. She absolutely adored her friendships. She was a dedicated and one of a kind friend. She took comfort in her OLPH Guild and Catholic faith. She is now with her child, Trevor Rose and parents, George and Elaine Masters in Heaven. She is survived by her loving husband, Craig Ockerlund, children, Todd Rose, Courtney Rose, Kristin Ockerlund, and Julie (Austin) Mohs, grandson, Paxton Mohs, brother, George (Lynda) Masters, nephews, Adam (Amanda) Masters and Gregory (Carolyn) Masters, and niece, Stephanie Masters. She will be sorely missed and never forgotten by her family and friends. Due to the limitations and restrictions from COVID-19 a celebration of life will take place at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020