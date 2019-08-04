|
Susan R. Wilgus, age 81 of Gurnee formerly of Lake Forest. Beloved wife of the late Donald L. Wilgus. Loving mother of Rhemy (Victoria) Wilgus. Loving aunt of Miranda and Jeremy (Masami) Wilgus, Andrew (Tracy), Nicholas, and Meghan Fate. Loving sister-in-law, cousin and friend to many.
Memorial visitation will be held Saturday August 10 from 11-1 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S Milwaukee Ave (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road), Wheeling. A celebration of Susan's life will be held at 12:15 pm. Inurnment private. To leave a condolence or for additional information please visit www.funerals.pro or 847.537.6600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019