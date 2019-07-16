|
Susan Rae Nicholson 69, (nee Peat) loving mother of Thomas, the late Michael Paulson, beloved daughter of Maclyn and the late Janet (nee Humphreys), sister of Patti (Bill) Hoppe, aunt of Chris Hoppe, grandmother of Bradley, step-sister of Stewart (Alina) Hondros, Jim Hondros, aunt of James Hondros. Visitation 9-11 AM Thursday July 18, 2019 at Kristan Funeral Home PC 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Funeral service 11 AM. Interment Ridgewood Memorial Park in Des Plaines. For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 16 to July 17, 2019