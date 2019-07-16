Home

Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
Susan Nicholson
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
Susan Rae Nicholson


1950 - 2019
Susan Rae Nicholson Obituary
Susan Rae Nicholson 69, (nee Peat) loving mother of Thomas, the late Michael Paulson, beloved daughter of Maclyn and the late Janet (nee Humphreys), sister of Patti (Bill) Hoppe, aunt of Chris Hoppe, grandmother of Bradley, step-sister of Stewart (Alina) Hondros, Jim Hondros, aunt of James Hondros. Visitation 9-11 AM Thursday July 18, 2019 at Kristan Funeral Home PC 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Funeral service 11 AM. Interment Ridgewood Memorial Park in Des Plaines. For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 16 to July 17, 2019
