Susan Reavis Seiler, aged 79, a long-time resident of Evanston, Illinois and of Valparaiso, Indiana, died April 13, 2020 in Glenview, Illinois, following a brief illness. A serious stroke in 2011 left Susan confined to a wheelchair for the rest of her life, but her indomitable spirit enabled her to regain many faculties initially feared lost.
Born November 8, 1940 in Gary Indiana, she graduated from William Wirt High School and attended Indiana University, before her 1960 marriage to Glen Reavis, Jr. In 1971 she moved with her young family to Valparaiso, Indiana, where she later opened and ran The Clothes Loft, a women's apparel store, from 1979 to 1993. While living in Valparaiso, Susan was involved in many charitable and civic activities, including serving as President of Tri-Kappa, a women's service organization, a member of the Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce and as a volunteer with Planned Parenthood. In 1993, Susan moved to Evanston, Illinois to live with her second husband Charles Seiler. While living in Evanston, Susan worked for several years as a Buyer and Merchandiser of apparel for Park Ridge Country Club.
Susan loved to travel and shared many European travel adventures with her husband Charlie prior to his death. She also loved to cook and to entertain her friends and family, and she was happiest sharing long holiday weekends with her growing and extended family on Lake Michigan. All will miss her warm personality and those special times.
Susan was predeceased by her parents, Ralph and Imogene (Condo) Barger, her dear aunt and namesake, Susan Cooper, her aunt Alice Condo, uncle E.Elmer Condo, and her husbands, Glen Reavis, Jr. and Charles Seiler. She is survived by her three daughters, Cynthia (Alan) Berkshire, Marybeth (Dean) Schwartz, and Amy (Mark) Hindson, and the eight grandchildren she adored – Emily, Vera, Grant, and Nora Berkshire, Cooper and Elizabeth Schwartz, and Olivia and Hannah Hindson, as well as her dear sister, Dorothy Meadows.
No services are planned.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2020