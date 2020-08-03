1/1
Susan Rebecca Baum
Susan Rebecca Baum, 41, loving mother of Henry Baum; beloved daughter of Betty Baum and Ron (Gail) Baum; dear sister of Ellie Baum, Ben Baum (Iliana Seidel-Baum) and step-sister of Jill (Daniel) Katz and Scott Schiff; adored aunt of Aspen Baum and Andrew Gomez Baum; treasured niece, cousin and friend of many. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Friendship Circle of Illinois. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
August 2, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Susan Katz
