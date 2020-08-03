Susan Rebecca Baum, 41, loving mother of Henry Baum; beloved daughter of Betty Baum and Ron (Gail) Baum; dear sister of Ellie Baum, Ben Baum (Iliana Seidel-Baum) and step-sister of Jill (Daniel) Katz and Scott Schiff; adored aunt of Aspen Baum and Andrew Gomez Baum; treasured niece, cousin and friend of many. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
or the Friendship Circle of Illinois. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
