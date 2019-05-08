|
|
Susan Resnik nee Leblang, age 74. Beloved wife of the late Frank Resnik with whom she shared a love of travel, especially of cruising-and a host of friends. Dear sister of the late Lonnie (the late Irwin) Kosover. Cherished aunt of Carole Kosover and Amy (Stephen) Kane. Graveside services were Tuesday in Paramus, NJ. Memorials in her memory to the Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60603, www.artic.edu would be appreciated. For local service information, please call Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019