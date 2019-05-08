Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Resnik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Resnik

Obituary Condolences

Susan Resnik Obituary
Susan Resnik nee Leblang, age 74. Beloved wife of the late Frank Resnik with whom she shared a love of travel, especially of cruising-and a host of friends. Dear sister of the late Lonnie (the late Irwin) Kosover. Cherished aunt of Carole Kosover and Amy (Stephen) Kane. Graveside services were Tuesday in Paramus, NJ. Memorials in her memory to the Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60603, www.artic.edu would be appreciated. For local service information, please call Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now