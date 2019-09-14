|
Susan Rosen, age 71, accomplished professional, beloved wife of Larry Rosen, happily married for 29 years; loving mother of Brett Goldman and Linsey (Ross) Friedman; step-mother to Caren Dunn; cherished Grandma / Sue Sue of Anni, Abbi, Ethan, Grace, A.J., Nina and Zach; adored sister of Lesley (Jim) Anixter; treasured aunt to Darren (Michelle), Todd (Jessica), Eric, and Courtney Anixter. Private services at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Palliative Medicine and Supportive Care at www.giving.nm.org/lfhpalliativecare. For Shiva information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019