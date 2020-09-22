1/1
Susan Rubenstein Swartzberg
1941 - 2020
Susan Rubenstein Swartzberg, 79, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from terminal cancer. Susan Rubenstein was born on July 27, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois to parents Sidney and Selma Rubenstein. In Chicago, Susan attended Lake View and Von Steuben high schools and later studied at the Art Institute of Chicago, Ohio State University, and the University of Chicago. After additional studies in both Mexico City and Paris, she met and married Allan Swartzberg and moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico in 1966. While in Santa Fe, Susan studied literature at St. John's College. In 1968 Susan gave birth to her only child Joshua Swartzberg. She was a gifted aficionado of many art forms, and studied and taught both dance and photography while performing as an actress in local community theaters. In 1976 she and Josh returned to Chicago where Susan continued to perform in theater and enjoyed a few small film roles. In 1980 she moved to Boulder, Colorado where she studied poetry with the famous Allen Ginsburg, and in 1981 returned to Santa Fe where she lived out the rest of her life. Susan remarried briefly to Leonard Wood in 1984. While in Santa Fe she established the Dance Arts Center where she taught ballet to local children, and later studied watercolor painting, sketch drawing and sculpture which she continued to do for decades. During the final years of her life she enjoyed a weekly Shakespeare reading group. Susan is survived by her son Josh, his wife Regina Rodriguez Pérez, their son Rafael, Susan's brother Howard Rubenstein, his wife Judy and their children Emily, Adam, Jenny and John. Due to Covid-19 there was a closed funeral overseen by Rabbi Neil of Temple Beth Shalom. The family hopes to hold a memorial service next year.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM 87505
505-989-7032
September 20, 2020
September 19, 2020
I've been missing Susan for a while from our Shakespeare reading group. She was always very thoughtful and kind, and enjoyed the community of the group. She was a very special character and I will continue to miss her. Blessings be always coming to you, Susan!
Robin Williams
Friend
September 18, 2020
Susan was one of the most avid of our Shakespeare Close Reading group here in Santa Fe. Always a smile, always curious about the plays and their author, always eager to connect. She is missed. Beautiful accomplished lady!
Edie Murphy
Friend
September 18, 2020
Susan was a beautiful person through and through. I loved getting to know her over the past 2 years and just wish we could have had more time getting to know each other. I will cherish my memory of her. She enriched my life. My love to her son, Josh.
Julianne Bodnar
Friend
September 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
philip VANDERWOLK
Friend
September 17, 2020
