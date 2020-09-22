Susan Rubenstein Swartzberg, 79, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from terminal cancer. Susan Rubenstein was born on July 27, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois to parents Sidney and Selma Rubenstein. In Chicago, Susan attended Lake View and Von Steuben high schools and later studied at the Art Institute of Chicago, Ohio State University, and the University of Chicago. After additional studies in both Mexico City and Paris, she met and married Allan Swartzberg and moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico in 1966. While in Santa Fe, Susan studied literature at St. John's College. In 1968 Susan gave birth to her only child Joshua Swartzberg. She was a gifted aficionado of many art forms, and studied and taught both dance and photography while performing as an actress in local community theaters. In 1976 she and Josh returned to Chicago where Susan continued to perform in theater and enjoyed a few small film roles. In 1980 she moved to Boulder, Colorado where she studied poetry with the famous Allen Ginsburg, and in 1981 returned to Santa Fe where she lived out the rest of her life. Susan remarried briefly to Leonard Wood in 1984. While in Santa Fe she established the Dance Arts Center where she taught ballet to local children, and later studied watercolor painting, sketch drawing and sculpture which she continued to do for decades. During the final years of her life she enjoyed a weekly Shakespeare reading group. Susan is survived by her son Josh, his wife Regina Rodriguez Pérez, their son Rafael, Susan's brother Howard Rubenstein, his wife Judy and their children Emily, Adam, Jenny and John. Due to Covid-19 there was a closed funeral overseen by Rabbi Neil of Temple Beth Shalom. The family hopes to hold a memorial service next year.





