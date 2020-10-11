1/
Susan RUth Lafferty
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Ruth Lafferty, 75, died peacefully at her home in Huntley on September 22, 2020. She was born in Chicago on May 19, 1945, the daughter of Charles and Ethel Smith. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Lafferty, whom she married on September 28, 1996. She is also survived by her daughters, Amy (Farhad) Kosari and Mary (Eugene Smith), by her stepchildren, Kevin (Joan) Lafferty and Lise (Jason) Grebely, and by her six grandchildren, Audrey and Vivienne Smith, Reid and Sienna Lafferty and Kaitlin and Carter Grebely. Also surviving Susan are her brother, Charles (Marilyn) Smith, her sister, Marcia Frankenberry, and four nieces and two nephews. Born and raised in Chicago, Susan lived for extended periods in Pittsburgh PA, Cumberland MD, and Milwaukee WI before retuning to Illinois. She received a college degree from Southern Illinois University before embarking on a career that included various positions in the travel industry, finishing her career in a management position with Amtrak. Throughout her life, Susan volunteered her time in the service of others for a wide variety of causes, including child advocacy, literacy and hunger. She loved all children, and early volunteer work found her helping out in orphanages. Most recently, she started and led a book club in her Huntley neighborhood. Susan had a great love for writing and over the years a wide range of her work was published in the local press. In her hands, words seemed to flow onto a page as though from an artist's brush. Susan was a Stephen Minister and a Deacon in the Presbyterian Church (USA), and an active and devoted church member throughout her life. She loved hymn singing, the Old and New Testaments read aloud in church, and was a great and gifted student of the Bible. A memorial service honoring Susan's life will be scheduled by invitation at a future time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved