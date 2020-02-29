|
|
Susan Seltzer, 73. Beloved and devoted daughter of the late Charles and Eileen nee Miller. Loving sister of Candace Seltzer and Lori Seltzer Schwartzwald. Cherished aunt of Zachary, Jessica and Steven. Service is private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions in Susan's name to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 www.sinisefoundation.org and the Jewish United Fund, (JUF) 30 South Wells Street, Room 3134, Chicago, IL 60606 www.juf.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020