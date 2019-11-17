|
|
Susan Shedor, age 75, of Montgomery, IL, peacefully passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. She was born May 30, 1944 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late Norbert and Dorothy nee Jankowski Bielitzki.
Prior to her retirement, Susan worked as a secretary in the insurance industry. She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Oswego, IL. Susan was a Disney Vacation Club member since 1995, a Chicago Cubs fan and adored her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years John Shedor, daughters Denise (Peter) Bergmann of Oswego, Debbie (Vincent Zambo) Shedor of Oswego, IL, grandchildren Summer Bergmann, Jonathan and Jessica Zambo, sisters Terry Zachata of Westchester, IL, Bridget (Ernie) Sarley of Downers Grove, IL and nephew Zackary Sarley.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL 60543. Burial will follow at Risen Lord Cemetery in Oswego, IL. Memorials may be made to Lurie Children's Hospital 225 East Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611. For additional information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 17, 2019