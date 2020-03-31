Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Susan Sherman nee Lash, 82; beloved wife for almost 50 years of the late Gerald "Jerry" Sherman; loving mother of Edward (Ilene), Steven (Julie) and Scott (Brenda); cherished grandma of Matthew, Sam, Jacqueline (Adam), Allison, Leah, Katelyn and Lindsey; dear sister of the late Martin Lash; fond aunt and great aunt. She was sweet, kind, caring and wonderfully loving of her family and friends. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org. For information and to leave condolences: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2020
