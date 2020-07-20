1/1
Susan Snyder
Susan Snyder, age 69. Loving mother of Marney Gonzales and Rebecca (Lewis) Reis. Adored grandmother of Eleanor. Devoted daughter of Helen Snyder and the late Burton R. Snyder. Dear sister of Jonathan (Marla), Lee (the late Amber), Peter, and the late Nancy Snyder. Cherished aunt of many. Private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lymphoma Research Foundation, www.lymphoma.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
