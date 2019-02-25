|
Susan Splansky, age 70. Daughter of the late James and Dorothea Splansky. Beloved wife of Mitch Bloomfield and step mother to Zach Bloomfield. Dear sister of Rabbi Donald (Greta Lee) Splansky and the late Joseph (the late Marilyn) Splansky. Caring aunt to Sandi Splansky, Dr. Cheryl Greene, Roy Splansky, Dr. Karen Farbman, Rabbi Yael Splansky and Joshua Splansky and great aunt to 15 grandnieces and grandnephews. Service Tuesday, 10 AM at Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim, 1201 Lake Cook Rd., Deerfield, IL 60015. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim, www. bjbe.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2019