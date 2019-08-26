|
|
Susan Barber, 68, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 18th 2019. Susan raised her family in the Morgan Park community of Chicago before moving back to Highland Park where she was raised. Susan is survived by her loving husband of 43 years Peter, her loving son Joseph ( Katherine daughter in law), loving daughter Kristin and two wonderful grandchildren, Philip ( Barber) and Courtenay ( Barber). Susan is also survived by her brothers Robert and Thomas and sister Shirley ( Stevens). Funeral services will be held October 19th at 10am at Trinity Episcopal Church in Highland Park IL located at 425 Laurel Ave Highland Park IL 60035. A reception will follow the service at Exmoor CC located at 700 Vine Street Highland Park IL 60035. In lieu of flowers please make your memorials to PAWS Chicago North Shore Adoption Center located at 1616 Deerfield Road Highland Park IL 60035 Burial will be in the summer of 2020 on the island of Chappaquiddick MA
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 26, 2019