Susan Stroka

Dear Members of the Stroka Family on this Most Difficult of Days You Face,



Mary Ellen and I are beyond saddened to learn of the passing of Sue whose life showed great devotion to her loving husband, to all her wonderful children and grandchildren who she was so proud of, and most certainly, to God Almighty who now holds her in his arms.



We will all miss her dearly for the so many reasons she gave us to do so during her lifetime. She never stopped caring for others whether she knew them for decades or just awhile. To meet and interact with her was to know she could be counted on to be a true friend. But even more than that, she struck our hearts deeply for her tireless advocacy for the unborn. For just that alone, we shall honor her legacy.



A. J. Parrino



