Susan Stroka

Susan "Sue" (Adams) Stroka, 74, of Western Springs, entered eternal life August 22. She will be forever remembered by her loving husband of 54 years, Albert "Bud" Stroka, and their eight children: Donna (Jack) Brunner, Michael (Nancy), James (Yvonne), Paul (Elizabeth), Thomas (Maureen), Martin, Mary (Michael) Payne, and Maureen. She will also be remembered by her 18 grandchildren along with her brother Thomas and sisters Gloria and Patricia.
Sue was born in Chicago and attended Holy Ghost School in Wood Dale, IL, and Immaculate Conception Catholic Prep in Elmhurst, IL. She then studied at DePaul University in Chicago, where she met Bud.
Bud and Sue got married in 1966 at Holy Ghost Church, a Catholic Church near Sue's childhood home in Wood Dale. After briefly living in Chicago, the couple settled in Western Springs, where they lived together for nearly 45 years as they raised their children.
Sue was committed to service, especially in her local community of Western Springs. She volunteered for many years in youth catechesis at St. John of the Cross Parish and embraced leadership as a member of the church's building and baptism committees and as president of the PTO at McClure Junior High. Always fond of her children and their peers, she coached her children's sports teams and a Western Springs Recreation softball clinic for several years. She touched many hearts over her years of service to the community.
After raising her children, she graduated with a BA in pastoral ministry and theology from Dominican University in River Forest. Sue actively engaged in making the world a better place, she was named the Outstanding Senior in Theology. She spread the love of Christ in her work as the assistant director of university ministry at the University of Saint Francis in Joliet and a theology teacher at Notre Dame College Prep.
Sue was an advocate for protecting human life, especially in the womb, and was compassionate and dedicated in her pro-life work. She was a director at Women's Choice Services and the president of Illinois Citizens for Life, before coordinating its merger into Illinois Right to Life.
Sue was predeceased by her loving parents, Edward Charles and Margaret Olive Adams, and her sister Mary Frances.
She is now reunited with her unborn children Nicholas, Joy, and Andrew for eternity with our Lord.
Services will be held privately.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to Illinois Right to Life (P.O. Box 511 Chicago, IL 60690, Ph. 312-422-9300) or to Endow (6160 S Syracuse Way, Suite 150, Greenwood Village, CO, 80111, (www.endowgroups.org
).
Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: 708-352-6500 or HJFunerals.com