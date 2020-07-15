Susan Trowbridge

Susan Bell Trowbridge, 78, of Princeton, NJ passed away peacefully on July 4, surrounded by her four sons and husband of 53 years, James W. Trowbridge. Suzy was the second daughter of Joseph and Sallie Bell (Winnetka) and was educated at Woodlands Academy and Newton College of the Sacred Heart.
Suzy was a feature writer for the Chicago Tribune's "Women's Page" before living in Jamaica, Mexico, Peru and Washington, DC supporting Jimmy's work. For the past 35 years in Princeton she worked in real estate and was a warm, bright star in the community.
Suzy delighted in introducing her children, their wives and nine grandchildren to her countless friends wherever she went. She lived for her relationships. Her smile and joyful spirit engaged and lifted everyone she met.
She is also survived by her three sisters, Sallie Bulley (Kenilworth), Bonnie Pacelli (Winnetka) and Betsy Riley (Princeton), and her extended families whom she adored.
Gifts in Suzy's memory may be made to HandsTogether.org
to support named scholarships for higher education of young women from Haiti's poorest areas.
