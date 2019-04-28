Susan Z Diamond died on April 25, 2019 after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer. Susan will be greatly missed by her husband, Allan Devitt, niece Virginia Diamond (Neeraj Moondra and Aman Moondra), nephews James A. Diamond (Kate, Julia, and Caroline) and Kevin Platt (Michele and Emma), her in-laws Daniel and Ruth Devitt and family, as well as many other family and friends.Susan had her own consulting firm, Diamond Associates, Ltd. for over 40 years and taught seminars on finance for non-financial managers for Deere and Company, Archer Daniels Midland, American Management Association, and many other organizations.Susan held the investiture of The Great Mogul in the Baker Street Irregulars (BSI) and The Lone Star in the Adventuresses of Sherlock Holmes (ASH). She was extremely active in a number of Sherlockian scion societies, including the Criterion Bar Association. As president of the Watsonians, she was responsible for the annual running of the Chicago Silver Blaze, the oldest still active Sherlockian horse race in the world. She was president of the Board of Trustees of the Bensenville Community Library. Community service was very important to her, and she served on the boards of the Bensenville Community Foundation, the White Pines Civic Association, the Bensenville Lions Club and other local organizations.Memorials can be made to The Beacon Society, BeaconSociety.Com; The Bensenville Community Public Library; The Diamond-Devitt Literacy Fund of The Bensenville Community Foundation, P.O. Box 371, Bensenville IL 60106; the West Suburban Humane Society. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary