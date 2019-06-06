Home

Salerno's Galewood Chapels
1857 North Harlem Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 889-1700
Susane M. McMahon

Susane M. McMahon Obituary
Susane M. McMahon, nee Rhodes; Devoted mother of Colleen McMahon; Loving daughter of the late Ray "Dusty" and Mary Rhodes; Susane was a longtime nurse of 40 plus years at St. Joseph Hospital in Chicago; Memorial visitation will be held at Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Chapel Service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations made to the Anti-Cruelty Society, www.anticruelty.org is greatly appreciated. For info (773) 889-1700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 6, 2019
