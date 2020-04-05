|
Susanna C. Regos, nee Collas, of Westchester, age 86. Beloved wife of the late George; loving mother of Elizabeth Regos, Michele (the late Chris) Triantafillou and the late Annette Regos; proud Yiayia of Mia, Dean and Susanna; dear sister of the late Nicoletta (late George) Anos; proud aunt of Patti (Bobby) Bertsos, Margo (George) Andrews, Joanna Anos and John (Artemis) Anos. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, services were held privately. Arrangements entrusted to Chris J. Balodimas, Funeral Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020