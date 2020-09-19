Susanne A. (Stieber) Esser, 94, passed away peacefully on September 13. Beloved wife of the late Carlyle, dear mother of Anita (Tony) Delagarza, Janice Sward, Claudia (late Barnabas) Turk, Carla (Eric) Lake, and Tina Esser. Dearest grandmother of Anna (Derrek) Keesling, Henirk (Bethany) Turk, Albert (Lindsay) Turk, Susanne Sward and Juliette Sward. Dearest great grandmother of Charlotte, Josephine, Nora, George, Vivian, Carlyle, Reese and River. Fond sister of the late George Stieber, the late John Stieber, the late Ellen MacDonald, the late Annette Hanisch, and Priscilla Glomski. With her roaring voice, bold statements, and an unmatched clip-on earring collection, it was nearly impossible for her not to be the life of the party. She was a proud lifelong member of the Des Plaines Garden Club and her love of gardening was passed down to her daughters. A master of ceremonies, she led her family in grace before a meal and crooned classics in an alto voice that was so uniquely her own. Susanne's legacy will live on in her loved ones' hearts and laughter. Private ceremony at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Individual Advocacy Group, Attn: Annual Giving, 1289 Windham Parkway, Romeoville, IL 60446, in her memory and in honor of Tina Esser, who resides in one of their group homes in Springfield, IL. http://www.individualadvocacygroup.com
or call (630) 759-0201.