1/1
Susanne A. Esser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susanne A. (Stieber) Esser, 94, passed away peacefully on September 13. Beloved wife of the late Carlyle, dear mother of Anita (Tony) Delagarza, Janice Sward, Claudia (late Barnabas) Turk, Carla (Eric) Lake, and Tina Esser. Dearest grandmother of Anna (Derrek) Keesling, Henirk (Bethany) Turk, Albert (Lindsay) Turk, Susanne Sward and Juliette Sward. Dearest great grandmother of Charlotte, Josephine, Nora, George, Vivian, Carlyle, Reese and River. Fond sister of the late George Stieber, the late John Stieber, the late Ellen MacDonald, the late Annette Hanisch, and Priscilla Glomski. With her roaring voice, bold statements, and an unmatched clip-on earring collection, it was nearly impossible for her not to be the life of the party. She was a proud lifelong member of the Des Plaines Garden Club and her love of gardening was passed down to her daughters. A master of ceremonies, she led her family in grace before a meal and crooned classics in an alto voice that was so uniquely her own. Susanne's legacy will live on in her loved ones' hearts and laughter. Private ceremony at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Individual Advocacy Group, Attn: Annual Giving, 1289 Windham Parkway, Romeoville, IL 60446, in her memory and in honor of Tina Esser, who resides in one of their group homes in Springfield, IL. http://www.individualadvocacygroup.com or call (630) 759-0201.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved