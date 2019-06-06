Home

Susanne Julia Escher, née Nickol, 75, of Las Vegas, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. She was born in Chicago, on August 23, 1943, to Walter B. and Mabell L. Nickol, née Wilson.She is survived by her two sisters, Kay Ackermann of Winnetka, Illinois and Nancy Barthell of Neenah, Wisconsin; her children, son Dr. Allan R. Escher, Jr. & Stephanie of Land O Lakes, Florida; daughter Jeanne Escher-Pickel and Leonard of Winter Garden, Florida; son Charles W. Escher of Fate, Texas; and sons Stephen W. Escher and Darcy & David M. Escher and Brandi of Las Vegas. She is also survived by eight grandchildren who were the light of her life: Emily, Hollie, Laura, Erika, Brandon, Allan III (Pace), Adrian and Olivia Escher.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 6, 2019
