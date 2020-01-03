|
Mitch, Susanne F. 'Sue'
Susanne F. Mitch (nee Jedlicka) passed away peacefully with family by her side December 30, 2019. Loving wife of the late George 'Larry' Mitch for 50 years. Proud mother of Kim (Tom) Murphy, Kathy (Carl) Hahn and Karen (Mike) Crofoot. Cherished grandmother of Amanda & Mitchell Murphy, Carl Jr., Grace & Nathan Hahn and puppies Madison & the late Mulligan Crofoot. Beloved daughter of Frank & Rita Jedlicka. Dear sister of Janet Huber. A passionate Realtor in the Hinsdale area for 40+ years. Longtime supporter of the Wellness House and leader of team "Believers." Devout in her Catholic faith.
Funeral Mass is Saturday, January 4, 2020, 10:00 am at St. Isaac Jogues Church in Hinsdale. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation is Friday, January 3rd, 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Adolf Funeral Home, Ltd., 7000 S. Madison St., Willowbrook. Info at 630-325-2300 or http://www.adolfservices.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sue's memory can be made to The Wellness House (https://wellnesshouse.org).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 3, 2020