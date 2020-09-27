Susie Greenberg, 71, of Highland Park, IL, passed away after a tragic, brief illness on September 24, 2020. Susie was a lifelong Highland Park resident, and also more recently began spending winters in Scottsdale, AZ alongside her husband, Gary. She was forever chasing perfect golf weather, and was a fixture in the golf community both at Northmoor Country Club in Highland Park, and also at Desert Mountain in Scottsdale. She was multitalented, blessed with both artistic and athletic ability. Her vivacious energy was reflected in her fabulous collection of colorful golf pants, and shared lovingly with her closest family and friends. Susie was competitive and sharp, constantly honing her bridge and canasta skills, and often found doing a jigsaw puzzle with a bowl of M&Ms nearby. She traveled the world, never slowed down, and really knew how to live life to the fullest. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband Gary of 46 years; daughters Stefanie Greenberg (Justin) and Lindsey Kach (Danny); grandchildren Riley and Cameron Kach; sister Nancy Davis (Norman Pollack); nephews David Davis and Zachary Davis (Beth); and many dear friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Illinois chapter, 525 W. Monroe St., Suite 900, Chicago, IL 60661 or to www.MSIllinois.org
