Susie W. Crain, 84, of Downers Grove, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, December 13, 2019.
She was born to Frank and Ruby Sears on September 13, 1935, in Cornwall Township, Henry County, Illinois. Susie graduated as Salutatorian in her class from Cambridge (IL) HS in 1953 and went on to attend Western Illinois University where she met the love of her life, the late Richard "Dick" Crain. Susie and Dick were married in August of 1956 and enjoyed 60 wonderful years of marriage, traveling the world together until Dick's passing in March 2017.
Susie enjoyed her work as an Executive Secretary for the Superintendent of the Lyons Township School District, and then for the Superintendent of the Proviso Township School District, for over two decades until her retirement in 2006. She loved being in her kitchen, especially around the holidays as she made meals for her family, whom she dearly loved.
Susie is survived by her two sons: Scot (Elena) Crain, of Willow Street, PA, and David (Janet Bice) Crain, of Evanston, IL; four grandchildren, Caitlin (Steven) Savoldelli, Peter (Serena) Crain, Thomas (Marlena) Crain, and Sam Crain, one great-grandson, Mathias Crain; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her late husband Dick, Susie is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ruby Sears, brother Robert (Carol) Sears, and sister Barbara (Shortie) Miller.
Visitation is scheduled for Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, located at 1025 West 55th Street, Countryside, IL 60525. A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., again at Hallowell & James Funeral Home in Countryside, IL. Interment at Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery in Oakbrook Terrace, IL. Rev. Erica Van Brakle will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Susie's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The First Baptist Church of La Grange at 20 N. Ashland, La Grange, IL 60525. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019