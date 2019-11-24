|
Suzann Segessman Heuss, 84, of Oak Lawn, IL passed away peacefully at Sunrise Senior Living in Palos Park on November 22, 2019. Suzann was predeceased by her parents, Dorothy and Harry Carl Segessman, and by her brother Harry William Segessman. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Thomas Heuss, her four daughters, Amanda (James) Sullivan, Rebecca (Timothy) Brzeczek, Elizabeth (Kenneth) Langevin, and Amy (Karl) Wilharm. Suzann was loved by eleven grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. Suzann grew up in the Beverly neighborhood in Chicago, and graduated from Loring School for Girls. She attended Northwestern University from 1953-1954. Suzann was a very private person, and wished for no final arrangements until she is joined by Thomas and their lives can be celebrated together. As an animal lover who rescued, loved and nurtured many pets, the family wishes any donations be directed to P.A.W.S of Tinley Park (pawstinleypark.org).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2019