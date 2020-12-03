Sue Beaumont, age 75, died at her Park Ridge home on November 19, 2020 surrounded by her five children and brother. Sue was born to Shirley and Irv Witt on November 7, 1945 and grew up alongside her beloved brother, Bob. She was married to Rich Beaumont in 1967 and had five children: Kristin (1970); Doug and Jeff (1973); Katie (1976); and Karin (1978). She lived for her children and enthusiastically supported them throughout all of their endeavors. Sue was happiest when surrounded by her family and delighted as that family grew to include a new generation. "Grama Sue" tapped into an eternal well of energy for her grandchildren: Kaily, Collin, and Justin (Kristin and Jay); Luke and Sydney (Doug and Sarah); Danielle, Annie, Teagan and Aniya (Jeff and Charyn); Sean and Nora (Katie and Garrett); and Molly and Braden (Karin and Samantha). She is also the loving Grama of Tyler and Emerlyn (children of Charyn's sister, Chris Deck); Angie Rodriguez (daughter of sister-in-law, Carol Beaumont); and Lucas and Mila (children of her AFS son, Michiel Van Kelecom and Kirsten) and aunt to Cori and Ryan (Bob Witt and Kathy Witt).
She will be remembered for her endless energy, continuous courage, fierce determination, and adventurous spirit. Sue gave back to Park Ridge in countless ways including her work with 20th Century Juniors, service as an alderman and commitment to the Center of Concern.
In July of 2017, Sue was diagnosed with Stage IV pancreatic cancer. As was typical, Sue surprised everyone by battling this disease longer than anyone thought possible. She continued to live life to the fullest and was thrilled with the opportunity to watch all of her children become parents. The Beaumont family remained Sue's pride and joy until the end and her children and grandchildren will miss her tremendously. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date, and we look forward to celebrating a life well-lived. Until then, remembrances and condolences can be sent to the Beaumont Family at 505 Warren, Park Ridge. For a full obituary, please go to this link: https://www.ryan-parke.com/obituary/Sue-Beaumont