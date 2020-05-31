Suzanne (Sue) Blesius Coon of Lake Forest, IL and the Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, FL, died peacefully on May 22, 2020 at her home in Key Largo. Sue was a loving mother, a devoted wife, and a friend to many. She is survived by her loving children, Debbie Trieschmann Fox (Brian), Michael Trieschmann (Cheryl), Tom Trieschmann (Susan), Jamie Trieschmann, and Owen (Trey) L. Coon III (Barbara); her devoted grandchildren Courteney Fox (John), Kendall Fox, Bridgette Fox, Trevor Trieschmann (Alexandra), Anna Trieschmann, and Maddie Coon; and her sister and brother-in-law Mary McCarthy (Bob) with whom she spent much treasured time in her final years. She was preceded in death by Owen L. Coon Jr., her beloved husband of over thirty years; her parents Edna Corbett and Matthew Blesius; her siblings Nancy Armstrong, Jim Blesius, and Edana Westrich; and her former husband Ralph Trieschmann. Sue grew up in Winnetka, IL and went to Faith, Hope, and Charity School. She graduated high school from Woodlands Academy and went to college at Loretta Heights in Colorado. Sue loved spending time with her many friends in Lake Forest and at the Ocean Reef Club, with her family who visited often, and with her loyal dog Bogie. Sue will be greatly missed by her family and friends



Due to the coronavirus, Sue will be remembered at a memorial service at St. Patrick's Church in Lake Forest on the day of her birth, September 29th (times and confirmation TBD) and will be laid to rest with her family at St. Marys Cemetary in Lake Forest. Her family thanks you for your years of friendship to Sue and for your prayers for her family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store