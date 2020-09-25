1/1
Suzanne Cohan-Lange
Chicago art champion, museum designer, longtime art educator and community artistic pillar. Suzanne Cohan-Lange born on August 1944 in Chicago died in peace and dignity at Journey Care in Rush St. Lukes hospital on September 22. Suzanne Cohan-Lange taught art for forty years from Skokie to Springfield. Her first job in art was with the Illinois Art Mobile, a 63 foot tractor-trailer that opened hydraulically to become an art gallery on wheels. Cohan-Lange was the curator and teacher. She traveled up and down Route 66 from 1970 to1972. Suzanne continued her art career at the University of Illinois at Circle campus as well as Columbia College where she created the graduate program of Interdisciplinary Arts in 1976. She continued to teach as chairperson of the department until retiring in 2005 as Professor Emeritus. Suzanne co-founded the Chicago Children's Museum (then called, "Expressways Children's Museum") in 1982, and designed the Arti-Fact Center at Spertus Institute as well as being involved in the design of many other children's museums. Suzanne served on the board of the Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City, Indiana for 13 years and recently sat on the board of the directors of Chicago Sculpture International. She and her husband, Richard Lange are the owners of Blink Contemporary Art in Michigan City, Indiana a unique studio art gallery that just celebrated it's 11th anniversary. Throughout it all Suzanne continued to make her own art and sculpture, showing throughout the country. Suzanne is survived by her husband of 35 years artist Richard Lange, and stepson Eric Lange, 3 grandchildren, Maeve, Miakoda, and Fletcher of Missoula Montana.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
9 entries
September 24, 2020
A friend, a force, witty and wise. So much packed into this one incredible friend. I will miss her. Her smile and laughter will linger. My sympathy to Rick, Eric and all family and friends.
Sheila Stein
Sheila Stein
Friend
September 24, 2020
I send my deepest sympathy to your family. Suzanne was a dynamo, a warm and lovely person and a compelling artist. She continued to express hope and positivity at such a challenging time.
I have known her for more than 30 years, and always enjoyed when our paths crossed.
I hope your many warm memories provide you with comfort as you grieve.
Beth Shadur
Coworker
September 24, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Dennis Rich
Friend
September 24, 2020
Suzanne was my dear friend for more than 60 years. We laughed & cried together for decades. She was so vibrant & passionate about her life that it's hard to believe she's gone. How wonderful to have had such a brilliant, gifted, generous, & loving friend. I will miss her for the rest of my life. Rest In Peace, my childhood friend. I will never forget you! Condolences to Rick & Eric & her grandchildren.
Love,
Kiya
Kiya Immergluck
Friend
September 24, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Suzanne was a dynamic woman. She will be missed.
June Livinghouse
Acquaintance
September 24, 2020
Suzanne was such a bright light with a contagious energy and spirit. She was an instigator and originator. Always inclusive to all and generous with her time and energies. It is hard to believe she is gone....So very very sorry.
Barbara Cooper
Coworker
September 24, 2020
Rick-Condolences to you and your family.
Judd Chester
Friend
September 24, 2020
Suzanne was a doll!! She encouraged me to get my knee replaced , showing me how limber she was! Hilarious display! A great presenter to groups in contemporary art - I enjoyed It’s All About Me which she presented to Sinai Sisterhood!
I feel like we all lost a cousin!!
Judy Jacobi
Judy Jacobi
September 24, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
