Chicago art champion, museum designer, longtime art educator and community artistic pillar. Suzanne Cohan-Lange born on August 1944 in Chicago died in peace and dignity at Journey Care in Rush St. Lukes hospital on September 22. Suzanne Cohan-Lange taught art for forty years from Skokie to Springfield. Her first job in art was with the Illinois Art Mobile, a 63 foot tractor-trailer that opened hydraulically to become an art gallery on wheels. Cohan-Lange was the curator and teacher. She traveled up and down Route 66 from 1970 to1972. Suzanne continued her art career at the University of Illinois at Circle campus as well as Columbia College where she created the graduate program of Interdisciplinary Arts in 1976. She continued to teach as chairperson of the department until retiring in 2005 as Professor Emeritus. Suzanne co-founded the Chicago Children's Museum (then called, "Expressways Children's Museum") in 1982, and designed the Arti-Fact Center at Spertus Institute as well as being involved in the design of many other children's museums. Suzanne served on the board of the Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City, Indiana for 13 years and recently sat on the board of the directors of Chicago Sculpture International. She and her husband, Richard Lange are the owners of Blink Contemporary Art in Michigan City, Indiana a unique studio art gallery that just celebrated it's 11th anniversary. Throughout it all Suzanne continued to make her own art and sculpture, showing throughout the country. Suzanne is survived by her husband of 35 years artist Richard Lange, and stepson Eric Lange, 3 grandchildren, Maeve, Miakoda, and Fletcher of Missoula Montana.





