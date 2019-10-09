|
|
(nee Mitchell) of Tinley Park, IL. Age 88, devoted wife of 63 years to the late Clarence "Whitey" Precin. Worshipped Mother of Susan (Fernando) Pierorazio, Gary (Deborah) Precin, Dawn Evanchik & Steve Elliott, Denise (Wayne) Arthur, Scott (Zulli) Precin and Robert (Jeanine) Precin. Cherished Grandmother of 16, Great-Grandmother of 15 and Great-Great Grandmother of 1. Adored Aunt to many Nieces and Nephews. Daughter of the late Earl and Dorothea Mitchell.
Loving sister of the late Jean (Joe) Smith, late Carolyn LaHaye, Janet Veliotis and Earl (Sue) Mitchell. The biggest joy in her life was spending time with Whitey, her children and the rest of her family. She was always proper and impeccably dressed, and never, ever went without her infamous lipstick!
She loved fishing, flowers, the Hallmark Channel, decorating for the Holidays, slot machines and anything that sparkled. Our Mother left a love that spanned generations and a legacy that will live on in all of us through eternity. We wouldn't trade our moments with her for the world. Visitation Thursday 3-9 p.m. and Friday 9:30 a.m. until time of Service 10:30 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 9, 2019