Suzanne Dangles (nee Daleanes) age 96. Beloved wife of the late John Dangles, loving mother of Dr. Chris (Dr. Donna) Dangles, Dr. George (Elene) Dangles and William (Carol) Dangles; cherished Yia Yia of Nichols, Jessica, John, Maria, Jason, Lauren, and Stephaine; great grandmother of 3. Suzanne's memory will be cherished by many nieces, nephews and friends. Longtime member of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. Family and friends will meet at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 10301 Kolmar Ave. Oak Lawn on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 for visitation 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Capital Campaign Project. For more information 708-636-1193. May her memory be eternal.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 11, 2019