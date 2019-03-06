Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eernisse Funeral Home
1600 West Grand Avenue
Port Washington, WI 53074
(262) 284-2601
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Gorman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne H. Gorman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Suzanne H. Gorman Obituary
(nee Rismeyer) of Port Washington, WI, passed away on March 3, 2019 at the age of 84 years. Beloved wife of the late James Gorman. Loving aunt of John (Julie) and Brian (Ana) Sperling. Further survived by her close friend Connie Johnson, other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be celebrated at a later date. Inurnment St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Washington, WI.EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE Port Washington, WI. 262-284-2601 Eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now