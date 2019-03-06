|
|
(nee Rismeyer) of Port Washington, WI, passed away on March 3, 2019 at the age of 84 years. Beloved wife of the late James Gorman. Loving aunt of John (Julie) and Brian (Ana) Sperling. Further survived by her close friend Connie Johnson, other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be celebrated at a later date. Inurnment St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Washington, WI.EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE Port Washington, WI. 262-284-2601 Eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019