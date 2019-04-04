Home

Suzanne Hazel (Hoskins) Sullivan

Suzanne Hazel (Hoskins) Sullivan Obituary
Suzanne Hazel Hoskins Sullivan departed this life on March 21, 2019 in Kalispell, Montana. She was 82. A 1956 graduate of Evanston Township High School, she graduated from Northwestern University in 1965 and took her Master of Divinity degree at Church Divinity Schools of the Pacific in Berkeley, CA. She was one of the first women to be approved as an Episcopal priest. As she and her family moved about the country, she founded social outreach ministries from San Francisco to Annapolis, MD. She was recognized in 1985 by President Ronald Reagan as one of ten Volunteers of the Year and received a citation of commendation from the Mann County CA Board of Supervisors. Her life was one of service to others. She is survived by her husband Donald Sullivan, daughters Heather Sullivan and Deborah Faw and son Patrick Sullivan. Friends are encouraged to visit our website at www.buffalohillfh.com to leave notes of condolences for the family. Buffalo Hill Funeral Home and Crematory caring for the family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 4, 2019
