|
|
Suzanne Hemp Millon, 90, of Oak Brook, died surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Beloved wife of the late Thomas; loving mother of Thomas (Debra) Millon Jr., Marcia Cornett, Anne (Rick) Leonatti and Kevin (Fio) Millon; cherished grandmother of Andrew (Carrie), Alex, Michael, Laura and Gaby; great grandmother of Kelby; sister of Marly Hemp; aunt of many nieces and nephews. For anyone who knew her ever present sense of humor, she maintained it until the very end. Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 9:30 a.m. until time of prayers 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, going to Visitation Church. Mass at 11:00 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated for the Helping Paws Animal Shelter, 2500 Harding Ln., Woodstock, IL 60098. Funeral info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 13, 2019