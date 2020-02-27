Home

Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:15 AM
Visitation Church
779 S York St.
Elmhurst, IL
View Map

Suzanne Margaret Smith

Suzanne Margaret Smith Obituary
Suzanne Margaret Smith nee Noonan, of Elmhurst; beloved wife of John F. "Jack" Smith; loving sister of Patricia, George (Maryann), Daniel (Dorene), and Michael (Pat) Noonan; treasured sister-in-law of Philip Smith and the late James (Bernadette) and the late Al Smith ; cherished and caring aunt, cousin and friend of many; devoted daughter of the late George and Ann nee Nuter Noonan. Suzanne was a long-time educator within the Archdiocese of Chicago schools and a former member of the DePaul University Women's Board. She was a long-time volunteer of the Ronald McDonald House and an active member of the Irish Fellowship Club and the Irish American Heritage Center. Visitation Friday 3 to 8 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Friends and family will meet at Visitation Church, 779 S York St., Elmhurst, IL on Saturday for Mass at 9:15 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia Home (misericordia.org) or (mercyhome.org) are appreciated. Funeral info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2020
