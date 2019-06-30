Suzanne Meyering Burke, age 93, passed away peacefully at home on June 26, 2019. Amazing mother and friend to her 8 children: late John, Jim, Margaret, Sheila, Suzie, Bill, Marie and Mike, supportive and loving grandmother of 14 and great grandmother of 9. She was preceded in death by her husband John J "Jack" Burke, Jr. Suzanne led by example and was always considerate of others. As a result, she had many lifelong friends. Suzanne was actively engaged in the world around her, whether it was kayaking at her beloved lake house and taking in the beauty of nature and amazing sunsets or as a worldwide traveler and lifelong learner. She was curious about all things in life and continued her love of learning by taking adult education classes into her 90's. Her love of the arts included music, theatre, fine arts and of course the written word. The daughter of William and Marie (Flavin) Meyering, Suzanne was born and raised in St. Columbanus parish. Sister of Bill (deceased; Mary), Albert (Bonnie), Donna (O'Donnell-Ray-deceased) and Jim (Kathy). Suzanne attended Mercy High School and Mundelein College. While Suzanne was busy raising her 8 children in St. Thomas More parish, she returned to school to obtain a master's degree in special education. She then embarked on a 25plus year career as a special education teacher in the Chicago Public Schools. She volunteered at numerous organizations and as a result was a recipient of the Aquin Guild Distinguished Service Award for Catholic Teachers. Suzanne was a lifelong athlete and believer in good nutrition long before it became fashionable. Her love of swimming had her swimming her "Mile a day" every summer until late in her 70's. She could be seen walking around the neighborhood late into her 80's. walking to church every morning at St. Barnabus, where she was a Eucharistic minister. Her love of swimming had her swimming her "Mile a day" every summer until late in her 70's. In her late 80's, Suzanne moved into Smith Village, joining many of her dear lifelong friends. She so loved "The Village" and everyone there. Suzanne's always cheerfulness and kindness will be missed by all who were so very fortunate to have known her. Visitation Monday 9:30 a.m. until Mass of the Resurrection 11:00 a.m. at St. Barnabas Church, 10134 Longwood Drive, Chicago, IL. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Emilie's Fund at Smith Village would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019