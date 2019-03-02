|
|
Suzanne Mehler Whiteley, Age 83Passed away on February 27th at 4:15 am surrounded by family at her home in Evanston. Suzanne was a teacher, a therapist and an author. She was a devoted and loving mother of Miriam (Evan), Michael (Charla) and Anita. Loving grandmother of Noah, Simone and Delilah and step-grandmother of Talia and Emma. Loving sister of Ernest (Dorothy), Aunt of Sarah (Dani) and Rebecca (Ott), and great aunt of Hannah and Jasper. There will be a memorial service on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Sukkat Shalom Synagogue, 1001 Central Ave. Wilmette, IL 60091. Donations can be made to Sukkat Shalom or the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 2, 2019