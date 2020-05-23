Suzanne Schwab McMurray
Formerly of Glencoe, Suzanne passed away on April 27, 2020 in Arizona. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gertrude and Laurence Schwab; brother, James G. Schwab; and son-in-law, Stephen Lance Goode. Suzy is survived by her children: John Jr. (Donna); Anne; Laurence (Gwendolyn); Susan; Jane (Ygnacio) Coppola; Margaret Goode; former son-in-law Ahmad Sultan; sister-in-law Katherine T. Schwab; grandchildren Laila and Ziyad Sultan and James and John Goode; and several nieces and nephews. Rest in peace, Mom. Interment will be at Blossomberg Cemetery in Door County, Wisconsin. A celebration of her life will be held later this year. For details, see Donnellanfuneral.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
