Suzanne T. Conway
Suzanne T. Conway (nee Feilen). Devoted wife of 62 years to the late Raymond Conway. Loving mother of Kenneth (Mary Jane), Bir Singh "William" (Bir Kaur) Khalsa, Patricia, Nancy DeLacy and Maureen (William) Slater. Proud grandmother of nine. Adoring "Grandma Suzy" of seven and cherished friend to many including those at Smith Village Retirement Center where she resided for the past ten years. Preceded in death by her parents John and Josephine and siblings Julia May, Bernard Feilen, Genevieve Anast and Dolores Klintworth. In the 98 years that she shared with us Suzanne brought an incredible amount of love and happiness. She will be greatly missed by all. All services private. Donations may be made to Manteno Veterans Home, 1 Veteran's Drive, Manteno, IL 60950 or Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, 1140 W. Jackson Blvd. Chicago, IL 60607. Arrangements have been entrusted to Curley Funeral Home, Chicago Ridge.

For information 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
