Our heartfelt sympathy is being sent to the entire Tracy family, but especially the Durkin family. It was through Mary & Pat that we had the pleasure of meeting and getting to know Sue Tracy. She was such a gentle, kind and welcoming person. May the angels welcome you to paradise, Sue, and may your soul, along with all the souls of the faithful departed, Rest In Peace. Many prayers for all. Much love, the Fahey Family

John & Susie Fahey