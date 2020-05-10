I am sorry for your loss
Mrs Tracy was a great family friend to my parents
Suzanne "Sue" Tracy nee Dayton entered into Eternal Life on her 87th birthday, May 2, 2020, with her devoted husband at her side. Sue, who presently lived in Lombard, was formerly a long-time resident of Westchester. She was the beloved wife of Edward for 62 years, devoted mother of Kathleen (Matthew) Michaud, the late Joseph, Robert (Mary Kay), Mary (Patrick) Durkin, Edward (Diane), John (Lisa) and Daniel (Kimberly). Loving grandmother of Patrick (fiancée Ethany), Andrew (Dr. Kylie), and Michael Michaud, Bridget, Bobby, Megan, Kevin and Katie Tracy, Kelly (Nick) Chapleau, Sean (Logan), Brian and Colleen Durkin, Anne, Amy, Joseph and Amanda Tracy, Ryan, Lauren and Aidan Tracy, Claire and Finn Tracy and great-grandmother of Emmett Durkin. Sue is also survived by her brother James (Carol) Dayton and many loving nieces and nephews. Sue was predeceased by her mother, Marie Dayton. She was a member of Divine Infant Parish for 62 years. Sue will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sue's name to Urban Autism Solutions 1212 W. Flournoy St, Chicago 60607 (urbanautismsolutions.com). Interment was private due to Covid-19 restrictions and a memorial mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Donald R. Smith, Funeral Director. For information, 708-772-0258.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.