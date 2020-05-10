Suzanne Tracy
1933 - 2020
Suzanne "Sue" Tracy nee Dayton entered into Eternal Life on her 87th birthday, May 2, 2020, with her devoted husband at her side. Sue, who presently lived in Lombard, was formerly a long-time resident of Westchester. She was the beloved wife of Edward for 62 years, devoted mother of Kathleen (Matthew) Michaud, the late Joseph, Robert (Mary Kay), Mary (Patrick) Durkin, Edward (Diane), John (Lisa) and Daniel (Kimberly). Loving grandmother of Patrick (fiancée Ethany), Andrew (Dr. Kylie), and Michael Michaud, Bridget, Bobby, Megan, Kevin and Katie Tracy, Kelly (Nick) Chapleau, Sean (Logan), Brian and Colleen Durkin, Anne, Amy, Joseph and Amanda Tracy, Ryan, Lauren and Aidan Tracy, Claire and Finn Tracy and great-grandmother of Emmett Durkin. Sue is also survived by her brother James (Carol) Dayton and many loving nieces and nephews. Sue was predeceased by her mother, Marie Dayton. She was a member of Divine Infant Parish for 62 years. Sue will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sue's name to Urban Autism Solutions 1212 W. Flournoy St, Chicago 60607 (urbanautismsolutions.com). Interment was private due to Covid-19 restrictions and a memorial mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Donald R. Smith, Funeral Director. For information, 708-772-0258.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
May 10, 2020
I am sorry for your loss
Mrs Tracy was a great family friend to my parents
Deanna Forney
Friend
May 6, 2020
Don and Therese Mulvihill and family send their condolences.

Don and Therese Mulvihill
May 5, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathy is being sent to the entire Tracy family, but especially the Durkin family. It was through Mary & Pat that we had the pleasure of meeting and getting to know Sue Tracy. She was such a gentle, kind and welcoming person. May the angels welcome you to paradise, Sue, and may your soul, along with all the souls of the faithful departed, Rest In Peace. Many prayers for all. Much love, the Fahey Family
John & Susie Fahey
May 5, 2020
Rest in peace, Mrs. Tracy. Our condolences to the entire Tracy Family.
Novotny Family
Friend
May 5, 2020
I am praying for your family to find comfort in your many beautiful memories.
Judy Denuyl
Friend
May 5, 2020
Rip Mrs. Tracy !
Matthew Hinsdale
May 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
