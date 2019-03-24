Home

Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Svea M. Agner (nee Falth) 94, March 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bengt. Loving mother of Rolf (Darlene), Lars (Joann), Robert, Roy Agner and Anita (John) Arndt. Dear grandmother of Lisa, Linnea, Kyle and Scott Agner, Karl Kalafut, Kurt Agner and Brendan Arndt. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. Chicago. Visitation Wednesday at Trinity Evangelical Covenant Church 9230 S. Pulaski, Oak Lawn, IL. from 10:00 a.m. until time of Service 11:00 a.m. Int. Oak Hill Cemetery. Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019
