Swantina (Zylstra) Currie
1926 - 2020
Swantina "Swannee" (neé Zylstra) Currie, b. 1/4/26 in Chicago, IL to Dirk and Ida (Schildhouse) Zylstra. Three brothers, John, Maynard, and Dick preceded her in death. Swannee studied at Nyack College and Houghton College (NY); North Park College (IL); Purdue University (IN).

Swannee married William E. "Bill" Currie 8/19/49 in Chicago; they served churches Bill pastored in Paw Paw and Grand Rapids, MI; Cicero, IL; and Hammond, IN. She was a beloved English and Linguistics professor at Moody Bible Institute and Christ-like example to many.

Swannee went to be with the Lord 8/27/20, leaving four children: Cheryl Eberline (James, d.) of Warren, MI; David (Colleen) Currie of West Des Moines, IA; Sandra (Arden) Swanson of Oak Park, IL; and Lori (Wesley) Taber of Munster, IN; 16 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren.

Visitation: Friday, September 4, 2020 (8:30-10:30AM) at Kish Funeral Home (10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, Indiana) with memorial service immediately following. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, "Currie Memorial" gifts may be made at www.lifeinmessiah.org/donate.

www.kishfuneralhome.net


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
SEP
4
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
Funeral services provided by
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-924-3333
