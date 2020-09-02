Swantina "Swannee" (neé Zylstra) Currie, b. 1/4/26 in Chicago, IL to Dirk and Ida (Schildhouse) Zylstra. Three brothers, John, Maynard, and Dick preceded her in death. Swannee studied at Nyack College and Houghton College (NY); North Park College (IL); Purdue University (IN).
Swannee married William E. "Bill" Currie 8/19/49 in Chicago; they served churches Bill pastored in Paw Paw and Grand Rapids, MI; Cicero, IL; and Hammond, IN. She was a beloved English and Linguistics professor at Moody Bible Institute and Christ-like example to many.
Swannee went to be with the Lord 8/27/20, leaving four children: Cheryl Eberline (James, d.) of Warren, MI; David (Colleen) Currie of West Des Moines, IA; Sandra (Arden) Swanson of Oak Park, IL; and Lori (Wesley) Taber of Munster, IN; 16 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren.
Visitation: Friday, September 4, 2020 (8:30-10:30AM) at Kish Funeral Home (10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, Indiana) with memorial service immediately following. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, "Currie Memorial" gifts may be made at www.lifeinmessiah.org/donate
