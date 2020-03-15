|
Sybil Finch Gilbert passed away peacefully at home on March 4, 2020 surrounded by her family in La Grange Park, IL. Sybil was the loving wife of John Hoyt Gilbert for 70 years. She was the dear mother of Charlotte (Kirby) Drayer, Charity (Dave) Monroe and Hank (Lynn) Gilbert. Sybil was the grandmother of Chris (Debra) Drayer, Hoyt (Amy) Drayer, Macy (Brian) Epp, Ann Gilbert and John W. Gilbert. She was also the great grandmother to Julia Drayer, Rayna Drayer and Ada Drayer. Sybil was born on February 22, 1928 in Oak Park, IL. She married the love of her life, John Gilbert, on February 18, 1950 in Bloomfield Hills, MI. A celebration of Sybil's life will be held on April 4, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Plymouth Place, 315 N. La Grange Rd, La Grange Park, IL
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020